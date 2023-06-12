Langlade County Tourism Grows 8.3% over 2021

Tourism generated $77 million in total economic impact in 2022 in Langlade County, helping Wisconsin break an economic impact record.

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released 2022 economic impact data, showing that the tourism industry generated a record-breaking $23.7 billion in total economic impact. The highest-ever overnight visitation helped fuel the growth, with Langlade County playing a pivotal role by contributing $77 million in total economic impact.

The 2022 total economic impact surpassed the previous statewide record of $22.2 billion set in 2019.

Langlade County also surpassed the previous record of $73 million set in 2019. Additionally, last year, Langlade County Tourism supported 425 part-time and full-time jobs across the various sectors of the industry and generated $4.2 million in local tax revenue. Statewide, tourism generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue. Without this revenue, each Wisconsin household would pay an additional $620 to maintain the current level of government services.

“We are thrilled to announce that we played a significant role in contributing to the record-breaking economic impact of our state,” said Deena Grabowsky, Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of

Commerce & Visitors Center CEO. “Our efforts to grow tourism have helped spur growth and bring more visitors to Langlade County.”

“Our commitment to promoting local tourism has helped boost our local economy and showcased the unique and beautiful experiences Langlade County offers,” Grabowsky said.

In 2022, there were 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin, which was up 8.8 million visits, or 8.7%, over the previous year. This includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits or a 13.8% increase from 2021. Overnight visitors, on average, spent nearly three times as much as day trip visitors. To learn more about Wisconsin tourism’s record-breaking year, view the 2022 economic impact data, including a county-by-county breakdown, at industry.travelwisconsin.com/research

“Tourism is both big fun and big business. I’m so grateful for the innovation and dedication of the folks who make up Wisconsin’s tourism industry. Each one of them played a role in setting this record,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “Aided by strategic marketing,

Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay longer so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact. I congratulate the entire industry on an incredible record- breaking year.”

“As we continue to work towards making Langlade County a top destination for travelers, we invite you to join us in celebrating this exciting milestone,” said Grabowsky. We are committed to building a vibrant and prosperous future for Langlade County, and we look forward to our continued growth and success.”

At antigochamber.com, you’ll find everything you need for hiking, fishing, golfing, or simply soaking up the natural beauty of the Northwoods. Our website features a comprehensive directory of local attractions, accommodations, dining options, and a helpful visitor’s guide. So why wait? Start exploring Langlade County today by visiting antigochamber.com