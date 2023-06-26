The Health Benefits of Hobbies

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Maintaining physical and mental health often requires a multi-faceted approach. Eating well, exercising and reducing stress are part of a healthy regimen, but those are not the only components of a healthy lifestyle.

Hobbies can have a positive effect on overall health. Hobbies can seem like ways to simply pass the time or alleviate boredom. But a deeper exploration could shed light on just how healthy hobbies can be. In fact, it is essential to carve out time for hobbies because they can be so beneficial.

According to a study published in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, participation in leisure activities positively influences self-perceived well-being and depressive symptoms. “The blue zone” refers to the areas of the world that have the longest-living people on the planet, which include Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; and Ikaria, Greece, among others. Participation in activities that bring out a creative side leads to an increased sense of well-being that is good for long-term health. They also can reduce cortisol levels.

Cortisol is known as the stress hormone, and it can negatively affect energy, mood and sleep.

While most leisure activities regularly engaged in can have positive effects on health, those that focus on a combination of physical and mental stimulation are most beneficial. Women looking to change their daily routines may want to focus on these health-boosting hobbies.

· Dancing: Laugh, sweat and learn some footwork in a dance class. It can make exercise fun for those who find traditional exercise does not keep their attention.

· Kayaking: There’s something serene about being on the water away from the hustle of life on land. Kayaking strengthens the body, but the calm of taking in the water and scenery nourishes the mind. Experts agree that outdoor hobbies add another benefit since sunlight helps the body release neuroreceptors that trigger more positive thoughts.

· Gardening: Gardening is physical, requires planning, involves spending time outdoors, and yields tangible results through thriving plants. These are all factors that promote good health.

· Fostering animals: Fostering animals offers them an opportunity to spend time in domestic settings before being adopted by permanent owners. For the foster person, having a dog involves going out on walks and play sessions in the backyard. A sense of purpose comes from helping out needy animals, and this hobby also taps into physical wellness.

· Volunteering: Being a presence in your community can foster social engagement and boost emotional health. It also can keep you physically active.

Various hobbies can be good for the mind and body, which makes it worth anyone’s effort to make more time for recreation and leisure activities.