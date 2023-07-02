Stay Safe and Celebrate Responsibly:

Alcohol Poisoning Prevention Tips for Fourth of July Festivities

“It’s better to be safe, than sorry, when it comes to something as severe and deadly as alcohol poisoning.”

ASPIRUS HEALTH

The Fourth of July is a cherished holiday that brings people together.

As we gather for picnics, barbecues, and firework displays, it is crucial to prioritize alcohol safety to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration.

Excessive drinking, including binge drinking, is one of the leading preventable causes of death in the U.S.

“Alcohol poisoning is a severe and potentially life-threatening condition. It occurs when a person consumes a dangerous amount of alcohol, leading to toxic levels in the bloodstream that impair vital functions such as breathing, heart rate, and consciousness,” says Monica Mynsberge, Aspirus Substance Use Intervention Coordinator.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 2,200 alcohol poisoning deaths each year in the U.S.

Symptoms of alcohol poisoning include mental confusion, difficulty remaining conscious, vomiting, seizures, trouble breathing, slow heart rate, clammy skin, dulled responses, and extremely low body temperature.

To make alcohol consumption during Fourth of July festivities safer and more memorable for everyone, follow these health tips:

Moderation is Key: Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to impaired judgment, increased risk-taking, and accidents. Set a limit for yourself and pace your drinking throughout the day.

For women, consuming three or more drinks within a two- to three-hour span is considered binge drinking.

For men, consuming four or more drinks within a sitting is considered binge drinking.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Nutritious Food: Alcohol can dehydrate the body, so make sure to drink plenty of water and eat nutritious food alongside your alcoholic beverages. Stay mindful of your body’s signals and prioritize hydration to prevent dehydration and potential health risks.

Be a Responsible Host: If you’re hosting a Fourth of July gathering, take responsibility for the well-being of your guests. Offer a variety of drink options, including non-alcoholic beverages, and encourage moderation. Never allow alcohol consumption by minors.

“Be vigilant and intervene if someone appears to be overly intoxicated, providing them with alternatives such as water, non-alcoholic drinks, food, and a safe place to rest. When a person is intoxicated, you should position them on their side with a pillow behind them to prevent rolling out of this position. This is important to help prevent choking if the person should vomit. Continue to monitor them to ensure they are not exhibiting any signs or symptoms of alcohol poisoning,” advises Mynsberge.

Plan Transportation in Advance: Before the festivities begin, make transportation arrangements to avoid drunk driving. Encourage designated drivers among your group or arrange alternative transportation options such as rideshares or taxis. Remind everyone about the importance of responsible decision-making and prioritize the safety of yourself and others.

Firework Safety: Fireworks and alcohol should never mix. If you plan to handle fireworks during your Fourth of July celebration, it’s crucial to remain sober and clear-headed. Alcohol impairs coordination and judgment, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries.

“If you observe a person showing signs and symptoms of alcohol poisoning, don’t hesitate to call 911. Speak to the dispatcher and provide them with a description of what you’ve observed. Based on your description, they will send assistance. It’s better to be safe than sorry when it comes to something as severe and deadly as alcohol poisoning,” says Mynsberge.

So, let’s raise our glasses to a fun and safe Fourth of July! Remember, celebrating responsibly doesn’t mean you can’t have a great time. Enjoy the festivities, but let’s prioritize safety and take care of ourselves and our loved ones.

#AspirusHealth