SENIOR CENTER SEPTEMBER ACTIVITIES

The Senior Center of Langlade County announces new programs starting in September along with their continuing activities.

Sheepshead will be starting on Thursday, Sept. 14at 1:00 p.m. Anyone interested in playing, please come and join us.

“Let’s Get Vaccinated” in conjunction with Langlade County Health Department, Wednesday September 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. TDAP and pneumonia shots available. Bring your Medicare Card, HMO or insurance card. This event is open to the public, no pre-registration required.

Saturday, September 16, members will be going on a Hayride. Cost of $15.00 per person includes ride and lunch. Sign up at the center and get directions. Payment is due when you sign-up. If you want to car pool meet at the center at 9:00 a.m.

The Stockboxes program is moving to the Senior Center starting with the September delivery dates of Tuesday, September 26 and Tuesday October 24. Pick up between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Senior Center or Northlake Community Clinic in White Lake. Registration is required and is income based and participants must be age 60+. For more information or to register call the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 1-888-486-9545, Senior Center, 715-350-4388 or Langlade County Clerk, 715-627-6200.

Indoor Shuffleboard is available. This is not a scheduled activity and is available for use anytime during our regular hours.

Lunch Bunch is back Thursday, September14. Meet at China Buffet at 11:30 a.m. Please sign up at the center.

Stroke Support Group meets Friday, September 8, 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, September 21, “10 Signs of Alzheimer’s” presented by Julie St. Pierre, Alzheimer Association Community Outreach Coordinator. Sign up at the center.

Play Bunco Wednesday, September 13at 10:00 a.m. You do not need to pre-register for this activity. The fee is $2.00 and all prize money is given out the same day.

Our Parkinson’s Rock Steady Boxing program has started and is scheduled weekly, Tuesday and Friday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Rock Steady Boxing (RSB) is a non-contact boxing style fitness program that helps people with Parkinson’s Disease fight to improve their symptoms and restore their quality of life. There is no cost per session for the first year. Prior to participation, a medical release is required. A baseline evaluation to determine physical ability and supervision needs will be performed with head coach, Dr. Amanda Trieloff, DPT at no cost to the participants.

Our regular exercise programs Mondays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. The sessions are led by physical therapist, Dr. Amanda Trieloff, DPT. There is a $3.00 fee for each session you attend. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

Donna Wiergert RN, BSN Public Health Nurse from the Langlade County Health Department will be at the center Wednesday, September 13 noon to 1:00 p.m. with our blood pressure screening and health education program.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, bean bag, Bingo, cards and games, and music by Stone Soup the first three Fridays of the month. We are open 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.

Coming Tuesday, October 10, the Annual Membership Meeting, Sunday, October 15, the Northern Aires will be back. Tuesday, October 31 a Halloween Party. Saturday, November 11, Veteran’s Day Observance Program. More information coming on these events.

The Senior Center is located at 623 Edison Street. Our phone number is 715 350 4388.