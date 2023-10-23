Community Calendar for 10-23-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Oct. 23rd – 27th 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Group Dance Class & Social Oct. 24th & Nov. 31st (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

REGI Owl-O-Ween Tours Oct. 24th, 27th & 28th 4:30-6pm. Raptor Education Group Inc. N2160 W. Rollwood Rd., Antigo. Stay after the tour and paint pumpkins while you enjoy some warm apple cider and hot cocoa! The cost is $12 per adult and $8 for children ages 12 and under. All tour participants need to check-in and pay at the Welcome & Nature Center. There will also be $2 pumpkins available for purchase, or you are welcome to bring your own pumpkin to paint!

Ukulele Club Oct. 25th 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

Immunization Clinic Oct. 15th By Appt. Only. Langlade Co. Health Dept. 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. 715-627-6251

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show Oct. 26th – 28th 10am-4pm. 404 Superior St., Antigo.

Walking Robins Group Walk Oct. 26th (Thurs.) 5pm. The route begins at 5pm at the Fourth Avenue Dam and runs along the lake to Remington Baseball Park, and then reverses back to the dam. This 1.5 mile walk is fully paved and easy terrain, so it’s very beginner friendly.

Perdition Pines Haunted Event Oct. 27th & 28th 7pm-Midnight. Perdition Pines Haunted Event N1385 County Road D, Antigo. Cash only onsite.

Murder Mystery at the Sock Hop Oct. 27th 6-10pm. All Saints Catholic School 419 Sixth Ave., Antigo.

Zombie Forest Haunted Trail Fundraiser Oct. 27th & 28th 6-11pm. Peck Fire Dept. N5905 Ormbsy Rd., Deerbrook. Guests must be 13 years or older. Dress accordingly for the weather. Banquet on a Bun and Chocolate Creations by Kylie will be food vendors. Presale tickets ($15) available at Book, Bauble, & Blessings by the Country Store in Antigo. Tickets at the gate will be $20.

Creepy Hollow Haunted Trail Oct. 27th & 28th 7-11pm. N11818 Cedar Rd., Birnamwood. Pay to get in. Pray to get out. All funds raised will be donated to local charities.

3rd Annual Elcho Fall Bzz-aar Craft & Vendor Show Oct 28th 9am-2pm. Elcho Community Pavilion N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. Wildman Arts presents the 3rd Annual Elcho Fall Bzz-aar Craft and Vendor Show at the Elcho Community Pavilion in Elcho, WI. If you are interested in selling at this event, please email [email protected] for an application. There will also be raffles and donations to benefit the Elcho Historical Society.

Costume Contest @ Top Secret Oct. 27th – 31st White Lake’s Top Secret N4087 County Rd M, White Lake. Come on down to White Lake’s Top Secret to snap a picture of your Halloween costume and vote on your favorite! The winner will receive $100 for Best Costume, and there will also be a $50 prize for Best Couple.

5th Annual Halloween Party at Sunset View Oct. 28th 3pm. Sunset View Resort & Tavern N11594 Post Lake Dr., Elcho. Sexy Butt BBQ will be on site, there will be music by DJ Reno from 4-11pm, and there will also be a costume contest.

Antigo City-Wide Trick or Treating Oct. 28th 4-6:30pm.

Group Dance Class & Social Oct. 29th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

*Meetings*

Antigo Library Finance Committee Oct. 23rd 10-11am. Antigo Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Policy Committee Oct. 24th 4:30-5pm. Antigo Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Oct. 24th 5:45-7pm W8086 County Road F, Antigo.

Zoning Board of Appeals Oct. 24th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

Public Works Committee Oct. 25th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10am-12pm and Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community recovery Bible Study Fridays starting Oct. 27th 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifths Eve., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group Oct. 14th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

GriefShare Recovery Seminar (Mondays) Through Dec. 4th 5-6:30pm. Peace Lutheran Church 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use the Fellowship Hall entrance. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]