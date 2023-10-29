LANGLADE CO. SENIOR CENTER NOVEMBER ACTIVITIES

Thursday, November 2, Langlade County Crime Stoppers will be presenting information on

Fraud Prevention, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Information will address on-line predators, phone predators and e-mail scams. This event is open to the public.

Tuesday, November 9, Diabetes Clinic, noon to 1:30 p.m. with Bonnie Hessedal presenting. Tuesday, November 14, Parkinson’s Support Group meets at 1:30 p.m. This group meets the second Tuesday of every month.

Saturday, November 11, the Senior Center of Langlade County will be observing Veteran’s Day at the Center. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with lunch provided by the Center, followed by the program at 1:00 p.m. with Randy Adair, Veterans Services Officer, Marines [Retired] as the MC. The program will feature the flag folding ceremony, missing man table, and presentation by Vicki Reetz, Country Haven Farm, a veteran’s retreat in Gleason. Also participating will be members of Antigo High School Band, Ann Marie McIntyre US Air Force [Retired], Tom Matucheski, US Marines [Retired], Terry Depies, US Army [Retired] Beth Kelly, US Women’s Army Corps [Retired], Ken Kubacki US Army [Retired], Pastor Don Engebretsen and Stone Soup. Please stay after the program and enjoy some cake. A free will donation will benefit the Country Haven Farm. All veterans and the public are invited to attend to honor our veterans. This program is sponsored by Strasser Roller Funeral Home.

Tuesday, November 14, Annual Membership Meeting at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to elect the Board of Directors.

Wednesday, November 15, the Center is sponsoring a Health Fair, open to the public, from

10:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m. There will be approximately 22 vendors of interest to seniors including:

Aspirus Langlade Hospital (5 different departments); Hospice; Eastview; Hands with Heart;

Tammy Pestk, Bremax; Medicare; 3 departments from the Langlade County Health Department;

Promise Physical Therapy; Inclusa; Stroke Support; Alzheimer's Association; Langlade County

Veterans Association; Wounded Warriors; Alex Falk, Lakeside Pharmacy; ADRC; and the Senior Center .

Lunch Bunch is meeting Thursday, November 16, 11:30 a.m. at the Melody Mill. Sign-up at the Center.

Tuesday, November 21, members of the Book Club will be meeting at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the book “Paper Palace” by Miranda Crowley Heller.

Our Parkinson’s Rock Steady Boxing program is scheduled weekly, Tuesday and Friday, 12:30- 1:30 p.m. There is no cost per session for the first year. Prior to participation, a medical release is required. A baseline evaluation to determine physical ability and supervision needs will be performed with head coach, Dr. Amanda Trieloff, DPT at no cost to the participants.

Our regular exercise programs Mondays and Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. The sessions are led by physical therapist, Dr. Amanda Trieloff, DPT. There is a $3.00 fee for each session you attend. Pre-registration is preferred but not required.

We continue our regular scheduled activities; coffee and conversation, Mah Jong, knitting & crocheting, bean bag, Bingo, cards and games, and music by Stone Soup the first three Fridays of the month. We are open 9am. to 3pm. Monday – Friday. Pick up a calendar at the center. Membership dues are $10:00 per year and veterans are free for life.

The Center will be closed November 23 & 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Senior Center is located at 623 Edison Street. The phone number is 715 350 4388.