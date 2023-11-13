Community Calendar for 11-13-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Come & Celebrate the Marine Corp Birthday Nov. 13th 6pm. Swartzendruber Supper Club 1315 Forrest Ave, Antigo.

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Nov. 13th-17th 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Group Dance Class & Social Nov. 14th & 21st (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Child Care resource Fair Nov. 15th 10am-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Parents, bring the kiddos and come see us at the Child Care Resource Fair where you can:

Learn about current grant opportunities to start your own child care business and/or education.

Meet with child care providers and a dedicated task force who are here to answer your questions.

Discover the resources available to become a licensed child care provider in Langlade County. Activities for the kids will be provided.

Senior Health Fair Nov. 15th 10am-12pm. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo. Many vendors will be addressing a wide variety of Senior issues. Open to the Public. The Langlade County Health Department and Emergency Management will be available to help register for Everbridge.

Ukulele Club Nov. 15th 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

White Lake Fitness Fun Nov. 16th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. No cost to attend.

Yesterday Once More – Karen Carpenter Nov. 16th. Volm Theater 1900 Tenth Ave., Antigo. “Yesterday Once More” was a hit song for The Carpenters from their 1973 album Now & Then.

The lyrics thoughtfully reminisce about songs of the past, and the memories brought forth from

hearing them. Joanne O’Brien and her velvety voice, bring the sounds of the 1970s through the

music of Karen Carpenter, and the sounds that inspired so many. Memberships are available. Please call 715-623-5133 for more information.

AVA Holiday Gift Shop Art Show Nov. 18th-Dec 27th 10am-4pm. 404 Superior St., Antigo. Opening Reception Nov. 18th 3-5pm

Hunter Widows/Ladies Day & Night Out Nov. 18th 9am-11pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. There will be wine and cheese sampling, an arts and crafts show, a 9-Pin bowling tournament, live music, and more!

Antigo United Methodist Church Christmas Bazaar Nov. 18th 10am-1pm. Antigo United Methodist Church 2034 West Fifth Ave., Antigo. Bakery, Crafts, Christmas Past, Gourmet Cooking Utensils. The luncheon includes baked potatoes and all the fixings, bar-b-que plate, desserts, and beverages.

Group Dance Class & Social Nov. 19th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery and Recreation Commission – Regular Meeting Nov. 13th 5:30pm City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Finance, Personnel, and Legislative Committee – Regular Meeting Nov. 15th 6pm City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Alliance for Substance Use Prevention of Langlade County Quarterly Coalition Meeting Nov. 16th 11:30am-12:30pm. The Alliance for Substance Use Prevention of Langlade County will be holding quarterly meetings in the Langlade County Health Board Room located inside the Langlade County Health Service Center. The meetings are to discuss ways to promote the prevention and cessation of drug and alcohol misuse to all age groups in Langlade County. More Info: https://www.co.langlade.wi.us/departments/health-department/langlade-county-health-priorities/

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group Nov. 10th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

GriefShare Recovery Seminar (Mondays) Through Dec. 4th 5-6:30pm. Peace Lutheran Church 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use the Fellowship Hall entrance. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]