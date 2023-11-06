Community Calendar for 11-6-2023

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Nov. 6th-10th 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Group Dance Class & Social Nov. 7th & 14th (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Basic Welding Nov. 7th-22nd 6:30-8:30pm. NTC Antigo Campus 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Looking to learn how to weld or to improve your existing welding skills? This hands-on course will provide you with the fundamentals of the welding process. Includes safety fundamentals and provides an overview of common welding processes. Participants will receive time to practice basic welds during the course. This class runs Tuesday and Wednesday evening for 3 weeks, 6 class sessions. $75 7156237601 EXT.0

Ukulele Club Nov. 8th 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

White Lake Fitness Fun Nov. 9th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. No cost to attend.

Peter & the Starcatcher Nov. 9th-11th 7pm. Volm Theater 1900 Tenth Ave., Antigo. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets available at the door, or in advance at Neve’s Furniture & Mattress Gallery.

AVA Autumn’s Blessings Art Show Nov. 9th & 10th 10am-4pm. 404 Superior St., Antigo.

SNOW WHITE: THE MELODRAMA! Nov. 9th-12th 7pm Thur-Sat and Sun. 2pm. The Laona/Wabeno Rebel Drama Department is very excited to present a delightfully funny and family

friendly adaptation of the famous fairy tale about Princess Snow White. This adaptation is NOT the Disney version, and it is much more fun. General Admission Tickets are $5.00 and are available at

the door. For more information, contact Janet DeJean Newton, the Laona/Wabeno Rebel Drama Director at Wabeno High School: (715) 473-5122, Extension 3439.

Sort-of-Silent Book Club Nov. 11th 10:30am-12pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. This is a bring-your-own book club where we start with introductions and share what we are currently reading and then go into a time of reading silently together. Ater the time of reading people can stay to chat and make new connections through visits and books.

Calvary Lutheran Holiday Bazaar Nov. 11th 10am-1:30pm. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 S. Superior St., Antigo. There will be a luncheon, bakery booth, Secret Santa event, a bucket raffle, crafts and quilts, a duck pond, and much more!

Knights of Columbus Breakfast Nov. 12th 8-11:30am. SS Mary & Hyacinth Parish 819 Third Ave., Antigo. Proceeds go to the Vets.

Group Dance Class & Social Nov. 12th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Come & Celebrate the Marine Corp Birthday Nov. 13th 6pm. Swartzendruber Supper Club 1315 Forrest Ave, Antigo.

*Meetings*

LCEDC Executive Committee Meeting Nov. 6th 4-5:30pm. Wood Technology of Excellence Building on the NTC Antigo Campus 312 Forrest Ave.,Antigo (in the EDC Conference Room: WT-112)

Economic Development Committee – Regular Meeting Nov. 6th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission – Regular Meeting Nov. 7th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Common Council – Regular Session Nov. 8th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Parks, Cemetery and Recreation Commission – Regular Meeting Nov. 13th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifths Eve., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group Nov. 10th 11am. (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

GriefShare Recovery Seminar (Mondays) Through Dec. 4th 5-6:30pm. Peace Lutheran Church 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use the Fellowship Hall entrance. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemploral Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900.

