Draeger Propane Matches Donations to Salvation Army

NICK SALM

Paula Sorano, representing Draeger Propane presents a check to match donations to Salvation Army during the November performances of Peter and the Star Catcher to local volunteer coordinator Tiger aka Cavan Kelly.



Paula Sorano, office manager at Draeger Propane knows firsthand the value of Langlade County Salvation Army to families with emergency needs. In her job greeting customers, families needing emergency assistance for heating will be helped by contacting the local AVAIL office to receive a Salvation Army voucher for fuel costs. Just this past week, a mother with young children was able to use a Salvation Army voucher for fuel. Langlade County is blessed to have many donors attending the performance of Peter and the Star Catcher taking advantage of matching funds provided by Draeger Propane.



Cavan Kelly, local Salvation Army Volunteer Coordinator for Salvation Army Thanks Draeger Propane and other local businesses and citizens for their generosity, helping Langlade County continue to raise over $100,000 annually to support families with emergency heating, lodging, transportation and medical expenses. He notes that 86% of all funds raised locally are used locally for emergency needs. The remaining 14% is used by Salvation Army to cover expenses, national and international needs.



Kelly continues a tradition of raising more local funds per capita in Langlade County, begun by his dad, Bill Kelly who passed away this past year. The Kelly family relies on many local businesses, volunteer clubs and individuals to ring the bell and donate at Lakeside, Fleet Farm, Pick n Save and Walmart starting Thanksgiving weekend. Bell ringers can sign up to ring the bell on line at registertoring.com or call Kelly at 715-610-1313.



Donors of $25 or more will receive the “I Earned a Bucket Pass” button to proudly wear during the Christmas season and have donations matched by Draeger Propane.