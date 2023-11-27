Love or Soulmates 

Dear Reader,

Are there soulmates in this world? Possibly, and possibly not. When I think of my daughter Katelyn’s love for her husband, I think of soulmates.

When I think of other people who love each other, I think of them as semi-soulmates. And then, when I think of people who just like each other, and want to be with each other, possibly they are soulmates of some sort too.

Love can be so diverse, from the deep connection of soulmates to the affection between people who simply like each other. It’s a reminder that there’s no one-size-fits-all definition of love, and that’s what makes it so unique and special for each person.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher