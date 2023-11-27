Antigo Times

Love or Soulmates 

By Natasha Winkler
November 27, 2023
Dear Reader, 

Are there soulmates in this world? Possibly, and  possibly not. When I think of my daughter Katelyn’s love for her husband, I think of soulmates.  

When I think of other people who love each other, I think of them as semi-soulmates. And then, when I think of people who just like each other, and want to be with each other, possibly they are soulmates of   some sort too. 

Love can be so diverse, from the deep connection of  soulmates to the affection between people who simply like  each other. It’s a reminder that there’s no one-size-fits-all  definition of love, and that’s what makes it so unique and  special for each person. 

PATRICK J. WOOD 

Publisher 

