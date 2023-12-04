FOR ANTIGO TIMES

On Tuesday November 21, Elcho Area Health Planning participated in the Culver’s Share program to aid in the funding of the Elcho Bike/Hike Trail. The funds raised will help fund the design work being done now for the trail going south of Elcho to County Highway B along the old railroad grade and north of town to the wayside by Otter Lake.

When completed, the trail will provide a safe path off Highway 45 for both bicyclists and pedestrians. Construction of the trail north of town is scheduled in 2025 when Highway 45 is reworked going through Elcho. If you would like more information, view the website: EAHPinc.org

We wish to thank Culvers and the community for supporting us and giving the opportunity to explain the Trail Project and continue with our fundraising efforts.

Pictured are: Annette Schuster, Brendon Skittone of Culvers, Jan Wetzel and Debby Gallenberg.