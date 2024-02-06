The Antigo Christmas Bird Count was held Wednesday, 20 Dec 2023. The Count was unseasonably warm, partly cloudy with temperatures just below freezing at the start but above freezing most of the remaining day (28F-38F)—with no snow cover!

All-time High Counts were established for Trumpeter Swan (3), Canada Goose (206), American Kestrel (2), Hairy Woodpecker (28), Pileated Woodpecker (7), White-breasted Nuthatch (30), and Pine Siskin (175). Mallard (16) nearly tied its record (17). New to the count were Great Blue Heron and Northern Flicker. Three ravens were noted. The usual suspects American Crow (162) and Black-capped Chickadee (137) were noted in the 100s. Red-breasted Nuthatches (31) just surpassed White-breasted Nuthatches (30). Winter finches were best represented by the record number of Pine Siskins (175). A few Purple Finch were around (16).

There were 3 Field parties; 10 parties at feeders.

34 species and 1,486 individual birds were tallied.

The Count:

Canada Goose 206

Trumpeter Swan 3

Mallard 16

Ruffed Grouse 3

Wild Turkey 48

Great Blue Heron 1

Cooper’s Hawk 1

Bald Eagle 6

American Kestrel 2

Rock Pigeon 127

Mourning Dove 63

Barred Owl 1

Red-bellied Woodpecker 16

Downy Woodpecker 31

Hairy Woodpecker 28

Pileated Woodpecker 7

Northern Flicker 1

Northern Shrike 1

Blue Jay 50

American Crow 162

Common Raven 3

Black-capped Chickadee 137

Red-breasted Nuthatch 31

White-breasted Nuthatch 30

European Starling 110

American Tree Sparrow 40

Dark-eyed Junco 40

Snow Bunting 6

Northern Cardinal 25

Purple Finch 16

House Finch 4

Pine Siskin 175

American Goldfinch 74

House Sparrow 22