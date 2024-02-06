Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

FeaturedLocal
FeaturedAntigo Christmas Bird Count

Antigo Christmas Bird Count

By Natasha Winkler
February 6, 2024
0
0
two canada geese in water

The Antigo Christmas Bird Count was held Wednesday, 20 Dec 2023.  The Count was unseasonably warm, partly cloudy with temperatures just below freezing at the start but above freezing most of the remaining day (28F-38F)—with no snow cover!

All-time High Counts were established for Trumpeter Swan (3), Canada Goose (206), American Kestrel (2), Hairy Woodpecker (28), Pileated Woodpecker (7), White-breasted Nuthatch (30), and Pine Siskin (175). Mallard (16) nearly tied its record (17). New to the count were Great Blue Heron and Northern Flicker. Three ravens were noted. The usual suspects American Crow (162) and Black-capped Chickadee (137) were noted in the 100s. Red-breasted Nuthatches (31) just surpassed White-breasted Nuthatches (30). Winter finches were best represented by the record number of Pine Siskins (175). A few Purple Finch were around (16).

There were 3 Field parties; 10 parties at feeders.

34 species and 1,486 individual birds were tallied. 

The Count:

Canada Goose 206 

Trumpeter Swan  3

Mallard  16

Ruffed Grouse  3

Wild Turkey  48 

Great Blue Heron  1

Cooper’s Hawk  1

Bald Eagle  6

American Kestrel 2

Rock Pigeon 127

Mourning Dove  63

Barred Owl  1 

Red-bellied Woodpecker 16 

Downy Woodpecker 31

Hairy Woodpecker 28

Pileated Woodpecker 7

Northern Flicker  1

Northern Shrike  1 

Blue Jay 50

American Crow  162

Common Raven  3

Black-capped Chickadee  137

Red-breasted Nuthatch  31

White-breasted Nuthatch  30

European Starling  110

American Tree Sparrow  40

Dark-eyed Junco  40

Snow Bunting  6

Northern Cardinal  25

Purple Finch  16

House Finch  4

Pine Siskin  175 

American Goldfinch  74

House Sparrow  22

TagsBird Count
Previous Article

Taxpayers should continue to report all crypto ...

Next Article

Stay Heart Healthy and Get your Blood ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.