Antigo Christmas Bird Count
The Antigo Christmas Bird Count was held Wednesday, 20 Dec 2023. The Count was unseasonably warm, partly cloudy with temperatures just below freezing at the start but above freezing most of the remaining day (28F-38F)—with no snow cover!
All-time High Counts were established for Trumpeter Swan (3), Canada Goose (206), American Kestrel (2), Hairy Woodpecker (28), Pileated Woodpecker (7), White-breasted Nuthatch (30), and Pine Siskin (175). Mallard (16) nearly tied its record (17). New to the count were Great Blue Heron and Northern Flicker. Three ravens were noted. The usual suspects American Crow (162) and Black-capped Chickadee (137) were noted in the 100s. Red-breasted Nuthatches (31) just surpassed White-breasted Nuthatches (30). Winter finches were best represented by the record number of Pine Siskins (175). A few Purple Finch were around (16).
There were 3 Field parties; 10 parties at feeders.
34 species and 1,486 individual birds were tallied.
The Count:
Canada Goose 206
Trumpeter Swan 3
Mallard 16
Ruffed Grouse 3
Wild Turkey 48
Great Blue Heron 1
Cooper’s Hawk 1
Bald Eagle 6
American Kestrel 2
Rock Pigeon 127
Mourning Dove 63
Barred Owl 1
Red-bellied Woodpecker 16
Downy Woodpecker 31
Hairy Woodpecker 28
Pileated Woodpecker 7
Northern Flicker 1
Northern Shrike 1
Blue Jay 50
American Crow 162
Common Raven 3
Black-capped Chickadee 137
Red-breasted Nuthatch 31
White-breasted Nuthatch 30
European Starling 110
American Tree Sparrow 40
Dark-eyed Junco 40
Snow Bunting 6
Northern Cardinal 25
Purple Finch 16
House Finch 4
Pine Siskin 175
American Goldfinch 74
House Sparrow 22