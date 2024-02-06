Antigo Elk Teen of the Month Recognition

One male and one female will be selected each month September through April and will then be eligible for the award of Teenager of the Year along with a monetary scholarship – which will be awarded at the annual recognition banquet in May at the Antigo Elks Lodge. All recipients will be recognized at the annual dinner banquet.

Margaret Baginkski was chosen to be recognized as Elk Teen of the Month for December 2023 & is now eligible for Teenager of the Year. She attended All Saints Catholic School before attending Antigo High School. She has been heavily involved in community and inclusivity clubs/organizations. With a goal of creating that sense of belonging- she excelled with responsibility and academic achievement.

Her letter of recommendation recognizes her as a “well-rounded woman”, stating he varied involvements shows her willingness and desires to succeed- while improving the quality of life for those around her. Her GPA of 3.78 puts her in 33rd place out of 153 students.

Matthew Houdek was chosen to be recognized as Elk Teen of the Month for December 2023 & is now eligible for Teenager of the Year. He attended West Elementary before attending Antigo High School. He has been heavily involved in extracurricular activities such as: High School Musical, Marching Band, Spanish Club, Art Club, Drama Club and even Trap Shooting Sports.

In his spare time he enjoys, drawing, playing piano, fishing & lifting weights. He has received several recognition awards for his participations like, receiving the Jerry Award with fellow cast members for Mary Poppins, marching at the Rose Bowl Parade and even getting first place in a Solo Emsemble competition. In addition, he also has been on Honor Roll throughout his middle school and high school career.