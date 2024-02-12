Antigo Elk Teen of the Month Recognition

One male and one female will be selected each month September through April and will then be eligible for the award of Teenager of the Year along with a monetary scholarship – which will be awarded at the annual recognition banquet in May at the Antigo Elks Lodge. All recipients will be recognized at the annual dinner banquet.

Alec Knapkavage was chosen to be recognized as Elk Teen of the Month for January 2024 & is now eligible for Teenager of the Year. He attended Spring Valley Elementary before attending Antigo High School. His involvement in extracurriculars has earned him football captain twice, bowling captain for three years and baseball captain his jr. year; earning several awards & competition successes along the way. In addition to all that, he has also remained on honor roll & high honor roll his entire HS career.

His letter of recommendation boasts that Alec doesn’t just participate, but rather he “… puts forth his very best into everything he does” and “… is a remarkable young man”. On top of dedication, ALec is noted for having a great personality full of optimism & a wholesome sense of humor. With a class rank of 14/154 and a GPA weighted at 3.997, his perseverance and efforts will ensure his future success. His hobbies include working out, snowmobiling & traveling.

Josephine Reif was chosen to be recognized as Elk Teen of the Month for December 2023 & is now eligible for Teenager of the Year. She attended All Saints Elementary before attending Antigo High School. She has been heavily involved in extracurricular activities such as: DECA, Key Club, Drama Club, Marching Band National Honors Society, Competitive Sports Shooting Team and Track & Field, while taking a leadership role in several of them.

Her varied hobbies include racing micro-sprint cars, hunting, cooking & baking, fishing & ice fishing, camping & snowmobiling. Her letter of recommendation clearly states Josie has always had a passion for learning and in the past four years has displayed an impressive level of enthusiasm and commitment in leadership opportunities. Her ambition and drive reach into every aspect of Josie’s life, even her philanthropic efforts, such as volunteer tutoring. Her GPA weighted at 4.289 places her 3rd in the class of 154.