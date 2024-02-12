BGC Northwoods Welcomes New CEO!

Welcome : Dillon Gretzinger!

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Dillon Gretzinger.

Dillon has a passion for community and sustainability. He brings 10+ years of financial and managerial experience to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northwoods. As an active participant in multiple local nonprofits over the last 6 years, Dillon has invested deeply in community development. Previous to this role, Dillon held the positions of Financial Advisor and Assistant Vice President – Commercial Lending, helping Northwoods communities and businesses with their personal and business financial needs.

Dillon and his wife, Andi, have lived in Antigo for 10 years and have two children. They enjoy all of the outside activities of the Northwoods, including hiking, biking, sledding, golfing, and bonfires with friends and family.

Under Dillon’s leadership, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods will continue to provide vital programs and services that support the academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development of young people. Together with the Board of Directors, staff, and stakeholders, Dillon will lead efforts to expand access to high-quality programming, deepen community partnerships, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe, positive, and engaging environment where young people can reach their full potential. Through a variety of programs and services, the organization helps children and teens develop the skills, confidence, and resilience they need to succeed in school and in life.

Dillon is excited to be part of the Boys & Girls Club Movement, and would love to meet all of our supporters!