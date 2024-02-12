Community Calendar for 2_12_2024

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry Wednesdays 11am-1pm & Fridays 1-3pm. 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. All the time needs include: Low sodium canned vegetables, Low sodium canned beans, Low sodium condensed soups such as chicken noodle, tomato or cream of mushroom, Whole grain cereals, Canned fruit in 100% juice or sugar-free, Plain Oatmeal, Peanut butter, Brown rice/whole grain pasta. Personal Hygiene: Laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, toothpaste (these are not purchased by the pantry unless we are given a grant specifically for these items). For more information, go to AntigoFoodPantry.com or call (715) 623-1103. For emergency food assistance needs after hours call (715) 627-1818.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry Mondays 2:30-4:30pm. Wednesdays 4-6pm, 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Food will be distributed based on availability and # of family members. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010. In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Community Closet Open Mondays 10am-Noon, Wednesdays 4-6pm & Saturdays 9-10am, N9570 Hwy. B, Summit Lake (across from the Summit Lake Post Office) Free Clothing and Jackets (Baby to XXL). Clothing donations are welcome. Everyone is welcome!

Coffee and Conversation at the Senior Center of Langlade County Feb 12th-16th 9-11am. Senior Center of Langlade County, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Senior Cribbage Group Feb. 12th & 19th (Mondays) 1pm. Summit Lake Town Hall N 9575, County Rd B, Summit Lake. We play table read games, cost $2,25, payout is 60% $40% minus $2, to lowest points player. Payout at the end of game day. We help each other out if you miss points, no cut throat games. We try to get in 8 games, usually done by 4pm. Call with question: Judy Beecher 715-219-4333

Group Dance Class & Social Feb. 13th (every Tues.) Northstar lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

Ukulele Club Feb. 14th 1:30-2:30pm. Antigo Public Library 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Join volunteer leader Jerry Holland as we have a weekly jam session for all ages and all levels of playing. There are a few extra ukuleles on site available on a first-come, first-served basis during the program.

Food with Friends Feb. 14th 4:30-5pm. Calvary Lutheran Church 310 S. Superior St., Antigo. Meals will be served in the Fellowship Hall. You need not be a member to attend. All are welcome. The meal is free of charge, but donations are accepted.

White Lake Fitness & Fun Feb. 15th 9-10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake.

2024 Post Lake Ice Fishing Jamboree Feb. 17th 6am-5pm. PLIA Building W8684 County Road K, Elcho. The warm temps may not be ideal to ice fish 🐠 , but warm temps won’t stop the fun, food, drinks, raffles & great time! 🥳Please plan to join us for lots of fun – snow, rain, sun, warm, cold, ice or no ice – doesn’t matter what the weather is, the party will go on!

18th Annual Matton Sportsman’s Club Youth Fishing Derby Feb. 17th 9am-3pm. Moose Lake, Norwood. Let’s get our kids out on the ice!! Ice fishing starts at 9am on Moose Lake southeast of Antigo. Bait is free. Food and beverages are free. Fishing ends at 3pm, everyone is invited back to the Mattoon Community Hall (617 4th St., Mattoon) for food and prizes afterward. All youth will receive a participation gift, and winners of the contest will be announced.

Northstar Lanes Live Music by Still Reckless Feb. 17th 6:30-10:30pm. Northstar Lanes 400 Prosser Pl., Antigo. This is a $0 Cover Charge Event but you must be 21 or Older to enjoy.

Group Dance Class & Social Feb. 18th (Sundays) 6pm. Ainsworth Town Hall N9299 Cty Rd T., Pearson. learn to dance in a fun, social setting! Each week the lesson rotates to another style of Latin or Ballroom dance (Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Waltz, Rumba, Foxtrot, Swing, etc.) NO PARTNER (OR EXPERIENCE) REQUIRED! Doors open by 5:45pm. The 45-minute class begins at 6pm and afterwards we’ll play a variety of music so everyone can dance and have fun!

*Meetings*

Parks, Cemetery and Recreation Commission – Regular Meeting Feb. 12th 5:30pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Common Council – Regular Session Feb. 14th 6pm. City Hall 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AVAIL Support Group Meetings on Mondays, 5:30pm-7pm, Wednesdays 10:30am-12pm, Thursdays, 10:30am-12pm and again at 5:30pm-7pm, Fridays 3-6pm. AVAIL Inc. 1410 N. Superior St., Antigo.

AA Support Group (Open) Wednesdays & Sundays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

AA Meetings Tuesdays at 7pm at the Elcho UCC Church N11291 Dorr St., Elcho.

AA Meetings Sundays 10am. White Lake Community Center 615 School St., White Lake. ANy questions call 715-219-0305

Alanon/Nornon Group Mondays 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church School (old St. Mary’s), 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Enter in the back please. For more information including other meeting times and locations call (715-623-4904).

Community Recovery Bible Study Fridays 6pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo- in the large conference room.

Narcotics Anonymous Tuesdays, Fridays & Saturdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Ave., Antigo.

Life Recovery Group & Christian Recovery Meetings Wednesdays 8:30am. Church of the Nazarine 230 Elm St., Antigo. This group is for anyone struggling with addiction, anxiety, food, depression, relationships, etc. There will also be Christian Recovery meetings at the same place and time.

Broken Arrow Christian Recovery Meeting Thursdays 7pm. 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Overeaters Anonymous Mondays 7-8pm. SS. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room #4, 819 Third Avenue, Antigo. Contact: Rose Marie, 715-623-2128.

Stroke & Neurological Support Group (2nd Friday of the Month) Langlade Co. Senior Center 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Alzheimer’s Association Virtual Support Groups Coffee for Family Caregivers, 2nd Monday of the month 5:30pm-6:30pm. For Persons Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment, 2nd Wednesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Frontotemporal Degeneration 3rd Wednesday of the month 6-7:30pm. Family Caregivers for a loved one with Dementia in the early stages 4th Tuesday of the month 10-11:30am. Family Caregivers for a loved one with dementia living at a facility every other Friday 10-11:30am. Phone In Caregiver Support Group the last Tuesday of every month 10-11:30am. To register for any of the support groups contact the 24/7 helpline.

GriefShare Community Grief Recovery Seminar and Support Group: Meets at Peace Lutheran

Church in Antigo, WI each Monday from 5:00 to 6:30 pm, February 19th through May 13th,

2024. The church is located at 300 Lincoln Street. Park in the 8th Avenue lot and use Door #3

for the Fellowship Hall. Sessions are FREE and no pre-registration is necessary.

Journey to Hope and Healing Grief Support Group Feb. 14th 1-2pm. Aspirus Langlade Hospital- Demulling Conference Room 112 E. Fifth Ave., Antigo. Join our grief support group for a safe place to share in the healing journey of your personal loss. A grief group allows those who have lost a loved one to share their struggles with others who have experienced a similar loss. Attending a grief group can help you to find hope after a loss and the strategies that you need that can help you find peace during one of the most difficult times of your life – the loss of a loved one. For more information, please call 715.623.9437800-272-3900.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to [email protected]