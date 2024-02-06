PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Dear Reader,

In a world saturated with lies, the consequences stretch beyond immediate distrust. Lies erode credibility and integrity, turning trust into a fragile commodity.

The story of the boy who cried wolf serves as a timeless reminder that repeated deceit tarnishes one’s reputation, leaving them isolated and unheard when the truth finally emerges. As adults, our responsibility to model honesty for children is paramount; failing to do so risks perpetuating a cycle of dishonesty that can harm relationships and society as a whole.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher

Author of “Reflections” a new book

