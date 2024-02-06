Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
On Lying

On Lying

By Natasha Winkler
February 6, 2024
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Dear Reader,
In a world saturated with lies, the consequences stretch beyond immediate distrust. Lies erode credibility and integrity, turning trust into a fragile commodity.
The story of the boy who cried wolf serves as a timeless reminder that repeated deceit tarnishes one’s reputation, leaving them isolated and unheard when the truth finally emerges. As adults, our responsibility to model honesty for children is paramount; failing to do so risks perpetuating a cycle of dishonesty that can harm relationships and society as a whole.

PATRICK J. WOOD
Publisher
Author of “Reflections” a new book
now available on Amazon.

