Antigo Athletics Get New Varsity Cross Country Coach

The Antigo athletic department is proud to announce our new head boys and girls cross country coach Dan Bastle!

Tom Schofield

We are very excited to have him, and looking forward to having him coach in the Fall of 2024!

Hello. My name is Dan Bastle. I consider myself an Antigonian “lifer” and have a deep appreciation for this community and those who call Antigo home. I graduated from AHS in 1987. During high school, I was a two-sport athlete playing basketball and baseball.

After high school, I was fortunate enough to play four years of college baseball. I played two years at Triton Junior college in Chicago, IL, and finished my career at St. Point, WI. Two of my most memorable sports moments were playing at the college world series in Grand Junction, CO, and making it to state in basketball my senior year of high school. I received my bachelor’s degree in human service and my master’s degree in theology. Currently, I am teaching 5th grade special education at the Antigo Middle School.

Over the past 10 years, I have been competing in sprint triathlons throughout northern WI. The first race I competed in was the MK Triathlon & Splash N Dash. It is events like this that remind me of the incredible people who have graciously given their heart and soul to better the lives of those living in our area.