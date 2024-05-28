Antigo Farmers Market Marks 16th Anniversary

… And it could be the largest market yet!

SUBMITTED BY VICKY ADAMSKI

The market will start on June 1st at 8am-12pm at the Heinzen Pavilion, in Peaceful Valley Park at 420 Field St., Antigo. It will run every Saturday morning until September 28th.

The Antigo Farmers Market is a nonprofit organization run by a five member volunteer board. Vicky Adamski is the current president of the board and she has been a participating vendor for the last 15yrs.! Joining Adamski on the board are Sally Hull, Lynn Frey, Heather Peterson, Caitlyn Zaverousky and Colleen Gelhausen as market manager. More information about the board, the market, membership & vendor applications can be found at antigofarmersmarket.com or on Facebook.

The market offers a variety of fruits, vegetables, maple styrup, baked goods, ice cream, plants, crafts, as well as a friendly environment for family & friends to gather. Vendor turnout at the market has been consistently increasing over the past few years. The market also offers an open space for area nonprofits each week to promote themselves, fundraise and spread awareness.

“Antigo Farmers Market is a nice addition to a nice town [Antigo],” Adamski correctly stated.