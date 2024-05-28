An Important Community Resource

NATASHA WINKLER

Cherished Baby Center opened April 5, 2023 under Co-Directors Beth Gibson (left) and Ana Larson (right). They are housed in the lower level of First Baptist Church located at 414 Eckart St., Antigo. They are open Wednesdays 1-4pm. It all started with a community member in need asking the church congregation for diapers.

The idea ballooned from there and now Cherished Baby Center is a local resource providing baby and toddler supplies to families in need. The supplies are offered free of charge after minimal paperwork. They have gently used clothing sized preemie to 4T, diapers up to size 6 and even baby bath supplies & bottles.

They also have larger items available such as highchairs, walkers, bouncers & pack n plays. Each family is allowed to come once per calendar month. Most families also donate items back that their baby or toddler has outgrown. As the children of this community will one day be the adult residents, it is a wonderful feeling to hear how the locals bring us all together. They are thrilled to be filling this need in our local community. Thank you Beth & Ana for stepping up and helping out, it is needed & appreciated!