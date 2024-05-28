DMV releases two new special license plates

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now offers two new special license plates:

Suicide Prevention. Proceeds from this plate will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a non-profit organization that works to eliminate the loss of life from suicide by delivering innovative prevention programs, educating the public, raising funds for suicide research and programs, and reaching out to those who have lost someone to suicide.

Spay, Neuter, Adopt. Proceeds from this plate will go to The Fix Is In, Inc. This is a non-profit organization that provides financial and logistical support for the spay/neuter of cats and dogs in Wisconsin. The organization’s goal is to reduce the number of cats and dogs taken in by Wisconsin shelters and to reduce the number of animals that do not make it to safe shelter and suffer needlessly due to overpopulation.

The fees for these special license plates include:

$25 contribution to organization. The donation may be tax deductible.

A one-time $15 issuance fee.

Plates may be personalized for an additional $15 fee each year.

The regular vehicle registration fee (which may include wheel tax, if applicable).

These new plates join the growing list of 53 special license plates which can be viewed and ordered online at wisconsindmv.gov/specialplates or ordered by mail. Plates are mailed to the customer.

Specialty plates and regular license plates can be ordered and renewed online at wisconsindmv.gov.