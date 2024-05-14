Getting Snagged Could Land You in the People Catcher’s Club

“The most common injuries we see in our ER from fishhook impalements are scalps, cheeks, eyes, and fingers.”

For over 30 years, the People Catcher’s Club displays at Aspirus Eagle River Hospital (AERH) and Howard Young Medical Center (HYMC) in Woodruff have been collecting lures impaled in anglers. It’s one club you don’t want to belong to.

The display cases are located in the emergency departments and have been inheriting large and small fishing lures since 1993. “We always tell them you are not the first one, you won’t be the last one,” said Wendy Lizak, RN, HYMC Emergency Department (ED), when asked if people are embarrassed when they arrive at the ED with a hook stuck on their body. “Our room for removal (at HYMC) for those fishhooks is right next to our people catcher’s cabinet. They feel a lot better when they see how many lures we have in there and how many stories we have.”

Unfortunately, getting hooked while fishing is no laughing matter as the emergency department has seen sharp objects get stuck all over the body. “The most common injuries we see in our ER from fishhook impalements are scalps, cheeks, eyes, and fingers,” added Lizak. “It’s more when the little kids are fishing with mom and dad, and they go to cast for the first time and they usually catch mom or dad or brother or sister. Eyes are the worst. Through the scalp can be a bit of a conundrum depending on the size of the lure and the kind of hook that’s on there.”

Before the displays were created, AERH providers would hang the lures from a ceiling tile which was mounted above a door. At the end of the year, they would take the hooks off the board and throw them in the “sharps” container. Aspirus MedEvac Paramedic Dan Halverson built the first People Catcher’s Club cabinet in 1993 because he wanted to showcase the impressive baits. “I started collecting them, created the cabinet for the hooks, and even more people were willing to leave them for the display,” he said. “We’ve had people who were hooked, or had a family member hooked, that have come back to look at the board or take pictures of it. I think the idea has really stuck.”

The experienced staff in the Aspirus emergency departments in Eagle River and Woodruff have removed hundreds of fishhooks and lures from anglers and the removal technique varies depending on the severity of the injury. Generally, it involves clipping an end off the fishhook, pulling the straight edge of the barb out, providing wound care and cleaning. Making sure your tetanus is up to date, some antibiotics if needed and keeping the wound clean and dry are the final steps.

There’s a story that comes with every hook removed and everyone at the Howard Young Medical Center ED has heard the legendary tale about the twice hooked angler. “The legend’s been told, the gentleman was out musky fishing, got the musky lure caught in his finger. We always ask our patients, ‘Do you want to donate it to our people catcher cabinet or would you like to take those lures home?’ He opted to take the lure home, was upset about the whole thing, went out, tossed the lure on his seat and then ended up sitting on it and turned around and came right back in to have it removed again. Then he donated it.”

Anglers who have had hooks removed are given an Aspirus stress ball shaped like a bobber and a People Catchers Club Official Member Card to showcase their induction into the exclusive club. It’s a humbling and humorous reminder to anglers that they’re not the only ones this unfortunate injury happens to. The HYMC emergency department removed 93 fishhooks last fishing season and 85 so far this season. That’s over 400 hooks removed from anglers in the last five years.