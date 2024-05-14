Noel M. Deep, M.D., MACP, Elected to Serve on the American College of Physicians’ Board of Regents

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

ACP is largest medical specialty organization and second-largest physician group in U.S.

Philadelphia – Noel M. Deep, M.D., MACP, has been elected to the Board of Regents of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the national organization of internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists, and medical students. His term began on Saturday, April 20 th at the conclusion of ACP’s Annual Business Meeting. The Board of Regents is the main policy-making body for the College.

Dr. Deep became a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) in 2007. Fellowship is an honorary designation that recognizes ongoing individual service and contributions to the practice of internal medicine. In 2022 he was elected into Mastership (MACP), which recognizes outstanding and extraordinary career accomplishments.

Dr. Deep earned his medical degree from Osmania Medical College and completed his residency in internal medicine at the Chicago Medical School of the Rosalind Franklin University of Health Sciences. He is currently the Regional Medical Director of the Aspirus Medical Group and Chief Medical Officer at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. He is also a physician in multispecialty group practice with Aspirus Antigo Clinic and a staff physician at Aspirus Langlade Hospital.

Additionally, he serves as a clinical assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Outside of his positions, he has remained an active member of ACP. He has been a member of the Wisconsin chapter of ACP since 2008. He has also served as a member of several ACP committees, including ACP Delegation to the American Medical Association House of Delegates, Wisconsin Chapter Executive Committee, ACP Services PAC Board, Chapters Subcommittee, International Medical Graduate Advisory Group, Immunization Committee, and Awards Committee. He served as Vice-Chair of the Ethics, Professionalism and Human Rights Committee from 2019 to 2022 and the Wisconsin Chapter Health and Public Policy Committee in 2022.

He also served as the Secretary to the Wisconsin Chapter Governor’s Advisory Council from 2013 to 2017, Parliamentarian to the Board of Governors from 2019 to 2022, and Representative to the Wisconsin Council on Immunization Practices since 2015. Additionally, he served as Chair of the Wisconsin Annual Chapter Meeting Program and Scientific Session from 2009 to 2017, Chair-Elect and Member of the Board of Governors for the Council of Young Physicians from 2011 to 2012, Chair and Member of the Board of Regents for the Council of Young Physicians from 2012 to 2013, as well as the Chair of the Wisconsin Chapter Nominations Committee. He also served as the Governor-elect of the Wisconsin Chapter of ACP from 2017 to 2018, as Governor of the Chapter from 2018 to 2022, and as a member of the ACP Board of Governors from 2018 to 2022.