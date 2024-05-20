Summer in the Northwoods Art Exhibit

The Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) held their 2024 reception May 11, 2024 at the Langlade County Historical Museum.

AVA

The evening was a lively and enriching event and commenced with a spread of wine and hors d’oeuvres, creating a welcoming atmosphere for artists to mingle and converse with the exhibit judge, Stephen Loftus. Wayne Gagnon of Antigo Community Theater added a touch of theatrical flair to the event, appearing in costume from his recent performance at North Star Lanes in Antigo, where his group performed “Dearest Auntie: A 1940s Comedy”; an original play written by local author Bridget Strasser.

In his presentation, Wayne emphasized the thriving art scene in Antigo, highlighting its profound influence on the community and offering insights on how to further support and nurture artistic endeavors. The highlight of the evening was the presentation of awards by Stephen Loftus, recognizing the outstanding talent on display.

“I have found that art provides me with a powerful means of communication. My experiences have led me to appreciate smaller communities, where individuals often possess remarkable expertise and expressiveness through the arts.” said Mr. Stephen Loftus, exhibit judge. “When I visit Antigo, I am consistently impressed by the quality and originality of the artwork.

Despite its size, Antigo shines as a hub of creativity, showcasing a diverse range of mediums in a strong and powerful exhibition. The pieces demonstrate a keen understanding of elements like composition, making it a true gem within the small community. Antigo is lucky to have this artistic talent, and its economy greatly benefits from the creativity and skill of its artists. Furthermore, art can build up a community, serving as a form of therapy and bringing people together in meaningful ways.”

AWARDS:

Viewer’s Choice: Melancholy by Ember Jesperson

Artist’s Choice: Friends by Karen Now-Stimac

Honorable Mentions:

Barney Rubble by Vicki Eldridge

Peacock by Gary Winn

Japanese by Laurie McConnell

3rd Place: Naughty Nellie by Nancy Leder

2nd Place: Midnight Mirage by Danna Gabriel

1st Place: Spring Dance by Greg Koeppel

The AVA Art Gallery, situated within the Langlade County Historical Museum, is hosting four juried exhibitions in 2024, of which the current display is the second. The upcoming juried art exhibit, titled ‘Summer Hummer’ is slated to run from July 20 to September 13. The deadline for art drop-off and entry submissions is July 13. For further inquiries regarding AVA’s art gallery exhibits, please contact [email protected].