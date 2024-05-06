The Ready Campaign- ReadyWisconsin
Low and No Cost Preparedness
NATASHA WINKLER
In February 2003, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched the Ready campaign. It is a national public service advertising campaign designed to educate and empower Americans to prepare for and respond to emergencies, including natural and technological disasters and potential terrorist attacks.
The goal of the national campaign is to get the public involved and ultimately to increase the level of basic preparedness across the nation. ReadyWisconsin is our state’s counterpart to the national campaign. Disasters or emergencies can happen at any moment, with little notice. Being prepared is especially important in the case of a disaster. It’s up to everyone to make a plan about possible emergencies in your area.
Creating and practicing an emergency plan will help you know what to do in a crisis. There is no one more capable of planning for your situation than you. Disasters are costly but preparing for them doesn’t have to be. In fact, taking time to prepare now can help save you thousands of dollars and give you peace of mind when the next disaster or emergency occurs.
Take these simple steps now to be better prepared for any disaster or emergency that have little to no cost. View online at: www.ready.gov/low-and-no-cost
Start Today –
- Know what kind of disasters and emergencies are most common for where you live.
- Create your emergency communications plan. Use our free template to conveniently record important contact and medical information about your family, which you then can share with others and store copies both digitally and on paper.
- Make sure you store important phone numbers somewhere besides just your cell phone.
- Sign up for emergency alerts in your area to receive life-saving information from your state and local municipality.
- Download the FEMA App (available in English and Spanish) to receive weather alerts, safety tips and reminders and be ready for the unexpected.
- Build your emergency supply kit over time. Start with items you may already have in your home, like a flashlight, extra batteries, copies of important documents, water and non-perishable food. When you go to the grocery store, you can pick up an extra item each time that you use regularly, especially if it’s on sale! Community food banks are a potential resource for food-insecure families to stock their emergency supply kits.
- Talk with family or members of your household about where you will go if told to evacuate. Having a plan before disaster strikes can help you save precious time and money.
- Store important documents and items like passports, birth certificates, maps and electronics in a flood-safe place like a high shelf or upper floor in resealable water-tight plastic bags to help waterproof them. Store important documents like insurance policies digitally.
- Contact your local fire department. They may have programs that provide fire or carbon monoxide detectors.
- Check online for free or discounted CPR courses offered near you.
- Download free preparedness resources.