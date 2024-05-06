The Ready Campaign- ReadyWisconsin

Low and No Cost Preparedness

NATASHA WINKLER

In February 2003, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched the Ready campaign. It is a national public service advertising campaign designed to educate and empower Americans to prepare for and respond to emergencies, including natural and technological disasters and potential terrorist attacks.

The goal of the national campaign is to get the public involved and ultimately to increase the level of basic preparedness across the nation. ReadyWisconsin is our state’s counterpart to the national campaign. Disasters or emergencies can happen at any moment, with little notice. Being prepared is especially important in the case of a disaster. It’s up to everyone to make a plan about possible emergencies in your area.

Creating and practicing an emergency plan will help you know what to do in a crisis. There is no one more capable of planning for your situation than you. Disasters are costly but preparing for them doesn’t have to be. In fact, taking time to prepare now can help save you thousands of dollars and give you peace of mind when the next disaster or emergency occurs.

Take these simple steps now to be better prepared for any disaster or emergency that have little to no cost. View online at: www.ready.gov/low-and-no-cost

Start Today –