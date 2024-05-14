Wausau woman named Mrs. Wisconsin America

Community Submission

A local woman has been named Mrs. Wisconsin America 2024 and will soon be competing for the title of Mrs. America at Westgate Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The Mrs. America pageant system is one of the most prestigious and longest standing systems. It was started as a way to honor married women across the United States.

Tanya Dahm is a wife, mother and Registered Nurse. She is also a cancer survivor and plans to dedicate her reign to women going through cancer. In 2010, when she was just 22 years old, Tanya was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and endured chemotherapy treatments. She knows the devastation of hair loss during chemotherapy. In 2023, Tanya founded Angel Wigs, an organization which, through donations, provides wigs and wig supplies to cancer centers. Tanya’s goal is to make wigs easily accessible for women going through this terrible disease.

You can follow Tanya’s journey to the Mrs. America stage by following Mrs. Wisconsin & Miss Wisconsin for America Strong on facebook and Instagram.