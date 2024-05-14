WisDOT honors Wisconsin State Patrol staff for going above and beyond to keep communities safe

76 awards presented at the Wisconsin State Patrol Awards Ceremony

WisDOT

The annual Wisconsin State Patrol awards ceremony was held Friday, May 3, to recognize the outstanding public service of employees who exceed the expectations of their daily duties. This year, 76 awards were presented at the event in Wisconsin Dells highlighting lifesaving efforts and innovations that improve state patrol operations.

Governor Tony Evers joined Wisconsin Department of Transportation leaders and spoke at the ceremony.

“The sacrifices you and your family make are countless as you carry out your duty to public service with long hours and late nights, dangerous work conditions, missed family gatherings or kids’ events—you name it,” Gov. Evers said. “In recognition of the tremendous effort each of you brings to the job every day, today we celebrate those who go the extra mile to support our communities.”

Lifesaving and Meritorious Service awards recognize those who saved lives or put themselves in physical danger to keep someone else safe. The Commendable Service, Superintendent’s Commendation, Unit Citation and employee of the year categories acknowledge accomplishments that contribute to WisDOT’s key mission to build a safe and efficient transportation system.

“State Patrol employees lay the groundwork of a safe transportation system,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “Through enforcement, education and technological innovation, our colleagues lead the way with excellence. It takes extraordinary teamwork to accomplish these incredible achievements, and that service makes our state stronger.”

Employees were nominated by their peers and selected to receive recognition for their actions by the State Patrol Awards Committee.

“I’m proud to recognize staff across all three of our bureaus for their compassion and dedication,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “We have amazing staff, both in the field and working behind the scenes, who continually go above and beyond to save a life or improve our operations.”