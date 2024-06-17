Antigo First and Antigo Pickleball Club joined forces!

A brat fry at Lakeside Market on May 31, to raise funds for the Jaycee Park pickleball court renovation project.

SUBMITTED BY JODI ZALEWSKI – ANTIGO PICKLEBALL CLUB

Community members supported the event and profits exceeded prior brat fries led by Antigo First. Antigo First generously matched the day’s profits, and a check was given to Antigo Pickleball Club in the amount of $2,405, all of which will go towards the Jaycee Park court renovation project! This is a tremendously worthwhile community venture that will revitalize the abandoned courts that were previously unusable, which will be utilized by community members of all ages and will bring people into our area who will support local businesses.

So far, $130,000 has been raised, with roughly $70,000 more needed to complete the project. You can donate by going to www.gofundme.com (search for Jaycee Park Pickleball set up by Cody Fuller and Antigo Recreation Foundation) or by mailing a check to Langlade Pickleball, PO Box 569, Antigo, WI 54409. Note on the memo line that it is for the Jaycee Park pickleball court project.

Pickleball is a fun sport that is rapidly growing in the United States. Antigo Pickleball Club welcomes new players; just show up at one of our normal play times: Monday thru Saturday, 9 am to noon; and Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday nights from 5 pm to 8 pm, at the Elleson courts by Antigo High School. Wear tennis type shoes and comfortable clothing. Paddles and balls are supplied.

Pictured (left to right): Roseanne Hoffmann (Antigo First), John Seis (Director, APC), Jodi Zalewski (President, APC), Gordon Neve (Antigo First), Laurie Strobel (Secretary, APC), and Lisa Neve (Antigo First).