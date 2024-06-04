Antigo Food Pantry – Online Orders

The Antigo Food Pantry’s Facebook page was recently hacked and they no longer have control over it. Many members of the community used their fb page as a way to find the link for submitting their weekly pickup orders.

Due to recent events, they need clients to use the link that is posted on their website going forward.

The Antigo Area Community Food Pantry website is the only trusted place for clients to access their weekly online order form link.

Please visit antigofoodpantry.com for access and all information pertaining to the pantry.