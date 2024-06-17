Antigo Special Olympics

FOR MMC

Special Olympics Wisconsin’s SOfit Program is a Unified approach to improving and protecting health and wellness for people with and without intellectual disabilities. Each SOfit session consists of two parts: physical activity and an educational component.

Sites can choose an educational topic from the SOfit manual or create their own based on one of the Four Pillars of Wellness:

Nutritional Wellness

Social Wellness

Emotional Wellness

Physical Wellness

Katelyn Filbrandt from Antigo Special Olympic is running this program. On June 4th and 5th she set up a camping, hiking, and rafting events at Gardner Dam Boy Scout Camp. Athletes were Jen Olsen, Scott Beyer, Robbie Hitz, Adam Darr, Sam Engle, John Spice, Joshua and Abraham Baker. Volunteers were Kelly and Jeanne Long, Loretta Baker, Courtney Woods. Elizabeth Meyer from the UW Extension came and made healthy snacks with everyone. Dave Benton from Gardner Dam, along with Bay-Lakes Council and American Canoe Association, had their kayak instructors training. They took the athletes out in a canoe and rafts.