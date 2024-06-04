Congratulations Alec!

Head Varsity football coach Tom Schofield presented Alec Knapkavage a plaque for being nominated for the 2023 Wisconsin Football Foundation scholar athlete team! Alec was selected for his dedication to academics, leadership on and off the field, great sportsmanship, and football ability having gained all-conference recognition both Junior and Senior year. The Antigo football program is so very proud of ALL of Alec’s accomplishments, and congratulate him on receiving the nomination for this award!

Congratulations MacKenzie & Garrett!



MacKenzie Wissbroecker advanced to state for the 4th straight year in long jump adding the 100m dash this year. Kenzie is the 2 time state champ in long jump.



Garrett Kufner advanced in long jump to state after just jumping it in our home meet. He broke the school record his first time doing it.