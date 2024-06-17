DNR Announces 2024 Turkey Season Results

DNR

Wisconsin turkey hunters registered 50,435 birds this season, a 22% increase from the five-year average.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced preliminary totals for the 2024 spring turkey season.

The 2024 spring season started on April 13 with the two-day youth hunt for hunters under 16 years old. A total of 3,967 birds were registered, a 37% increase from the five-year average.

A total of 246,068 authorizations were available this spring, and hunters applied for or purchased 224,630 of them. The regular season is divided into six separate one-week periods, from April 17 to May 28. These separate periods help maximize hunter opportunities while minimizing interference for a more sustainable harvest. The robust participation and harvest numbers show ample opportunities across the state.

The deadline to apply for next spring’s (2025) turkey season is Dec. 10. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations online through the Go Wild license portal.

Learn more about turkey hunting in Wisconsin on the DNR’s Turkey Hunting webpage.

Photo Credit: iStock/SteveOehlenschlager