ELCHO AREA HIKE AND BIKE TRAIL

Members of Aspirus Langlade Hospital Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph Mission Fund (RHSJ Mission Fund) are shown presenting a donation to Cara Rojas, DPT a member of Elcho Area Health Planning toward work on the first segment of the Elcho Hike and Bike Trail.

Pic 1: From left are Greg Shaw, Lynne Henricks, Cara Rojas, Sherry Bunten, Benjamin McCullough. The trail will allow safe passage off US Hwy 45 by Elcho for walking, biking and exercising for children and adults. More information can be found on the website: EAHPinc.org

Pic 2: Brady Koss, president of the Antigo Bike and Ski Club, is shown presenting a donation to Chuck Wetzel, D.D.S., a member of Elcho Area Health Planning toward work on the first segment of the Elcho Hike and Bike Trail which will go from Elcho Street by the UCC Church to the Otter Lake Wayside.