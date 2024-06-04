Help Protect Turtles During Nesting Season

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to help nesting turtles by following a few easy actions throughout the nesting season.

This time of year, turtles emerge from rivers, lakes and wetlands to find a spot for their nests. Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species lay eggs in shallow, buried nests from late May through June, where they are often along roads and in residential yards. Drivers can help reduce turtle road mortality — a leading cause of turtle decline throughout Wisconsin — by being mindful when driving near swamps, lakes and rivers.

“When turtles are more active during nesting season, they face added risks. Some are run over by vehicles, while others face predation from raccoons, skunks and coyotes. Some protected species are also taken illegally from the wild and sold in the illegal pet trade,” said Andrew Badje, DNR conservation biologist. “Protecting adult females and turtle nests in the wild is essential for conserving Wisconsin turtle populations.”

Here are some ways Wisconsinites can help turtles from now through July: