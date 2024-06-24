Langlade County Tourism Saw another Recording- Breaking Year in 2023

In 2023, tourism generated $82 million in economic impact in Langlade County, contributing to Wisconsin tourism’s historic year

LANGLADE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION & ANTIGO · LANGLADE COUNTY WELCOME CENTER

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released 2023 economic impact data, showing Langlade County tourism experienced a record-breaking 2023, generating $82 million and contributing to Wisconsin tourism’s historic $25 billion economic impact.

The statewide results mark back-to-back record years for the Wisconsin tourism industry. Langlade County has increased economic impact for the last three years.

The 2023 economic impact surpassed the previous statewide record of $23.7 billion set in 2022.

Langlade County also surpassed the previous record of $77 million set in 2022. Statewide, tourism’s historic year was fueled by economic impact growth in all 72 counties, a record number of overnight visitors for a second consecutive year and investments tourism businesses made in goods and services.

“With all the recreational assets that Langlade County has to offer, the County of Trails was an attraction for visitors and locals to escape outdoors,” said Keri Beck, Langlade County Economic Development Corporation’s Assistant Director. “Visitors to Langlade County enjoyed 200,000+ acres of public land, 650+ miles of motorized trails, and 300+ miles of silent sports trails, plus many other outdoor activities. The 2022 numbers are very encouraging and we kept the momentum going in 2023. We hope to continue this in 2024”

Additionally, last year, Langlade County tourism supported 425 part- and full-time jobs across various sectors of the industry, part of the more than 178,000 jobs sustained by tourism across the state. Tourism in Langlade County also generated $4.4 million in local and state tax revenue. Statewide, tourism generated $1.6 billion in local and state tax revenue in 2023. Without this revenue, each Wisconsin household would pay an additional $660 to maintain the current level of government services.

“Wisconsin tourism powers the economy and strengthens the fabric of communities of all sizes,” said Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. “The historic impact of tourism reached every corner of Wisconsin and, in doing so, sustained livelihoods for thousands of our friends and neighbors.”

In 2023, Wisconsin welcomed 113 million visits, nearly 2 million more than the previous year.

This number includes 45.9 million overnight visits last year — the second consecutive year of record-breaking overnight visitation. Overnight visitors, on average, spend almost three times as much as a day-trip visitor. View the 2023 economic impact data here, including a county-by-county breakdown.

Langlade County Economic Development Corporation has utilized the City of Antigo Room Tax dollars collected for marketing Langlade County as a destination with the Langlade County Tourism website, www.langladecounty.org, additional print and online marketing, WAOW commercials, paid social media marketing, and a booth at the Wisconsin State Fair to attract and assist tourist to come, return and potentially move to Langlade County. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation also runs the Antigo · Langlade County Welcome Center located inside the Langlade County Historical Society Museum at 404 Superior Street in Antigo. To find out more about the County of Trails, visit www.langladecounty.org.