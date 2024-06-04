Life Jackets Save Lives -A Guide to Boating Safety

“It’s important that we all have life jackets available, and not only just available, but we have them there and ready and on, preferably.”

As summer approaches in the Upper Midwest, the allure of boating draws many to the picturesque lakes and rivers. However, amidst the excitement, it’s crucial to remember the importance of following safe boating guidelines. Safe Boating Week, observed May 18 – 24, is a timely reminder to raise awareness about practices that can make all the difference between a day of enjoyment and potential danger on the water.

“Your biggest piece of safety equipment on a boat is your life jacket,” emphasizes Lt. Darren Kuhn, Boating Law Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The legal mandate in both Wisconsin and Michigan requires boats to carry wearable life jackets for every person on board, with larger boats also needing throwable devices. Despite this longstanding law, Lt. Kuhn notes that insufficient life jackets remain a common violation.

“80 percent of boating fatalities nationwide are a result of drowning, making it the number one cause of death in boating accidents,” he cautions. “When worn, they’re proven to work,” he says, urging boaters to wear consistently life jackets rather than just keeping them on board.

Jennifer Doering, Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant with Aspirus Health, echoes Lt. Kuhn’s sentiments, adding, “it’s important that we all have life jackets available, and not only just available, but we have them there and ready and on, preferably.”

In addition to wearing a life jacket, Doering recommends the following proactive safety measures:

Vigilance around children while swimming, as they can swiftly slip under the water

Abstinence from alcohol during swimming or boating activities

Awareness of water depth before jumping or diving.

“Recent changes in weather mean some of the lakes aren’t quite as deep as they were previously. It’s important to remember to check, especially before diving headfirst,” adds Doering, highlighting potential risks such as neck fractures or head injuries.

Additionally, Lt. Kuhn recommends the following precautions:

Heightened caution during periods of increased boat traffic, particularly on holiday weekends

Reduced speed, especially in unfamiliar waters or for less experienced boaters

Avoidance of night boating due to reduced visibility and higher collision risks

Monitoring weather forecasts and refraining from water activities during storms

Prohibition of bow riding, or sitting on the front of the boat with feet dangling off, while the boat’s motor is running, a practice that can lead to serious propeller injuries

Abstinence from alcohol, especially when taking prescription medications

“The other thing about alcohol is that people don’t realize how it affects people differently on the boat,” explains Lt. Kuhn. “Being out in the sun, the wave action, generally not eating a lot while out on the water – all that plays a part in how fast alcohol affects the body.”

Both experts stress the importance of education and preparation. Lt. Kuhn encourages boaters to take safety courses and familiarize themselves with boating basics, while Doering underscores the need for planning, designated drivers, and prioritizing safety in all water-related activities.

Doering shares the reminder that “the days are long, so it’s a good time to go out and enjoy it. But make sure that you leave yourself enough time to get where you need to go so you’re not going too fast. Talk about who is going to be the designated boat driver when enjoying alcohol. Go out and have a great time in our Midwest summers but be safe out there.”