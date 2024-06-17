Workshop explains basics of Alzheimer’s and Dementia

ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION WISCONSIN CHAPTER

The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter is offering an education workshop covering the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia. This workshop provides a general overview for people who are facing a diagnosis as well as those who wish to be informed.

This free Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia program:

● Explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

● Examines what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s.

● Details the risk factors for and three general stages of the disease.

● Identifies FDA-approved treatments available to treat some symptoms.

● Looks ahead to what’s on the horizon for Alzheimer’s research.

● Offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association and local community resources.

In the United States alone, nearly seven million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.

The Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia workshop will be held on Thursday, June 20, at the Antigo Public Library (617 Clermont Street) from 1:00pm to 2:30pm.

To learn more about this program, or to register (registration is requested), please contact Julie St. Pierre at (715) 352-4091 or [email protected]. Individuals can also register by reaching out to the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1.800.272.3900 or by visiting: https://bit.ly/uadantigo24.