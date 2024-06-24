Understanding the Critical Importance of Blood Donations

June 14 was World Blood Donor Day

ASPIRUS HEALTH

Every year, millions of people require blood transfusions due to accidents, surgeries, childbirth complications, and various medical conditions. However, the demand for blood often exceeds the available supply.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated worldwide on June 14 to honor and thank individuals who selflessly donate blood to save lives. Organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), this annual event aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and acknowledge the tremendous contributions of blood donors around the globe.

“Blood donation is one of the simplest ways to make a profound difference in someone’s life. Every pint donated is a step toward saving lives and supporting those in critical need,” says Melissa Marquardt, a lab blood bank technical specialist with Aspirus Health.

By donating blood, people have the power to save lives, support medical treatments, contribute to emergency preparedness, and advance medical research.

Healthy adults who are at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds may donate about a pint of blood every 56 days, or every two months. However, according to the Association for Blood Donor Professionals’ (ADRP) 2024 U.S. Blood donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide, only three percent of the eligible population donates blood each year.

Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from the generosity of volunteer donors. Donations take, on average, one hour, and with just one donation, several lives can be saved.

To locate a blood drive near you: Wisconsin: The Community Blood Center or call 800.280.4102. UP of Michigan: Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center or call 906.449.1450 or 800.491.4483 (GIVE). NE Minnesota: Memorial Blood Centers or call 888. 448.3253