44th Annual Antigo Tater Trot

FOR MMC

Race directors are preparing for the 44th annual 10-kilometer Tater Trot which will take place Saturday (August 10) at City Park in Antigo. In addition to the 10k run, individuals of all ages may also participate in the 2k fun or the 6k walk/run. The 2k run starts at 8:30am and is followed by the 10k run at 9:00am and 6k walk/run at 9:05am.

Anyone interested in participating in the Tater Trot events can register online at antigotatertrot.com or in-person Friday evening or Saturday morning at City Park. The cost for the 10k and 6k events is $30 until Wednesday, July 31, which includes a 5lb bag of potatoes and a tee shirt.

Late registration is $35. Shirts and potatoes will be given to late registrants based on availability. 2k participants will pay $5 registration, with the option to purchase a shirt for an additional $15. A virtual option will be available online to run or walk your race anytime between August 4 and August 10; you can run any course you choose.

Results will be submitted electronically, and participants will receive a race shirt via mail or pickup. Virtual participants will not be eligible for prizes awarded to the top finishers.

Shirts, potatoes, race bibs, and medals will be available for pick up on Friday, August 9 from 3-6pm and the morning of the event (August 10) from 7-8:15am. Virtual participant packets will be mailed.

All proceeds from the race will benefit Antigo High School cross country and track teams, the Antigo Middle School Athletic Program, along with other community organizations. Since 1980, the Tater

Trot has donated over $95,000 to area organizations involved in track and field events within the community. Additional past recipients include the Listle Field Concession Stand, Jack Lake Silent

Sports Association; Elementary School Track and Field Day; All Saints Catholic School; and Peace Lutheran School.

The 44th Annual Tater Trot is presented by CoVantage Credit Union and Volm Companies with help from the following Yukon Gold, Silver, and Bronze sponsors: Antigo Optimists Club, Subway, Hyland Lakes, The Antigo Times/Shopper, Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, Community

Health Foundation, Promise Physical Therapy and Wellness, Parson’s of Antigo, Insight FS, Fischer’s

Maintenance, Sartori Company, Bolen Realty Inc., Schroeder’s Gifts, Brickner’s of Antigo, JW Mattek

& Sons, Johnson Electric Coil Company, Sheldon’s Inc., Bradley-Olson Funeral Home, Kretz Lumber,

Zelazoski Wood Products, Antigo Dental Clinic, Bolen Realty, KerberRose, KwikTrip, Mosquito Squad,

Pomp’s Tire Service, State Farm – Arika Alft, Fleet Farm, and Cornerstone Chiropractic.