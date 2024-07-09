A Poetic Insight; Ready for Perils

Dear Reader,

In one of the timeless verses of A.E. Housman, we find a reflection and a warning of life’s journey encapsulated in the following poem “I to my perils”.



I to my perils

Of cheat and charmer

Came clad in armour

By stars benign.



Hope lies to mortals

And most believe her,

But man’s deceiver

Was never mine.



The thoughts of others

Were light and fleeting,

Of lovers’ meeting

Or luck or fame.



Mine were of trouble,

And mine were steady;

So I was ready

When trouble came.

~~ ~~



With these words which have relevance even today, we are encouraged to cultivate a sense of readiness, to equip ourselves mentally and emotionally for the trials that lie ahead. Whether it be in the realm of cybersecurity, home and travel security concerns, or the myriad complexities of daily life, the principle remains the same – to be prepared, to be vigilant, and to be ready when trouble comes.



As we navigate the ever-changing currents of our world, let us embrace the ethos of readiness, recognizing that in our preparedness lies our strength, and in our resilience lies our ability to weather any storm that may come our way.

PATRICK J. WOOD

Publisher

Author of “Reflections” a new book

now available on Amazon.