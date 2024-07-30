Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Arts & EntertainmentFeaturedLocal Interest
Arts & EntertainmentAntigo First Donation

Antigo First Donation

By Natasha Winkler
July 30, 2024
0
0
L to R): Larry Schaefer (DCE School Board Member); Paul Rushmann (WEA Member Benefits Worksite Benefit Consultant); Shannon Grabko (DCE School Board Clerk); Dakota Kaiser (Marathon County Consortium Representative); Erin Jacobson (DCE Mental Health Navigator); Lindsey Lewitzke (DCE School Board President); Katie Felch (DCE Vice President); Casey Nye (DCE Superintendent; Steve Goldberg (WEA Member Benefits Foundation Executive Director); Gina Lehman (DCE Director of Student Services).
Tagsdonation
Previous Article

Joy And Sorrow 

Next Article

Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) “Summer Hummer”

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.