Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) “Summer Hummer”

AVA

Saturday, July 20, from 5-7 PM, Antigo Visual Arts (AVA) hosted their “Summer Hummer” art exhibit inside the Langlade County Historical Museum. Antigo Community Theater (ACT) joined in the fun with a sketch comedy performance before the exhibit awards presentation.

“ACT’s summer-themed presentation was a unique and entertaining experience that appealed to all our visitors and members,” said Vicki Eldridge, AVA Gallery Director. “The performers showcased their creativity and talents by preparing the show in a short amount of time.”

“We were happy to have Sharon Dowis judge our show and excited to see our new members exhibit their art and place alongside our founding members,”; added Vicki.

Awards:

– 1st place: Camille Converse-Smith with “Dragonflys”

– 2nd place: Tyler Reynolds of Hybr!d Art with “Netsky”

– 3rd place: Joanne March with “Storm A-Comin”

Honorable Mention:

– Madison Taylor of Creative Phoenix with “Buddy”

– Beatie Gmeiner with “Serpent’s Stage”

– Cassandra Whyte with “His Majesty”

Artist’s Choice:

Cassandra Whyte with “His Majesty”

Viewer’s Choice:

Vicki Eldridge with “The Point Of Nature”

We would like to especially thank ACT, specifically Molly Gums, Elise Snider, Rebecca Bonkoski, and Chad Luerssen for their performance, and AVA’s major contributors to our nonprofit organization, including the Elwyn Remington Foundation, CoVantage Credit Union, Johnson Electric Coil Corporation, the City of Antigo, and all our supporters and friends. Thank you for helping us create a collaborative art community.