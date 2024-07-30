Antigo Visual Arts is proud to announce the completion of a collaborative mural project.

AVA

In June 2024, the Antigo High School (AHS) Art Club, in collaboration with Antigo Visual Arts (AVA), proudly completed the Schroeder’s Gift mural on the north wall of the gift barn. This artistic endeavor was a testament to community collaboration and creativity.

Olivia Kraucyk, advisor to the AHS Art Club and a board member of AVA, expressed her enthusiasm: “I hope anyone passing through Antigo, whether local or visitor; will feel a sense of joy and community when they see the mural. It truly embodies the spirit of our town.”

The mural project was initiated by Schroeder’s Gifts, who sought to engage local students in the creation process. Olivia led the initiative, working closely with AVA and the City of Antigo.

Funding for materials was made possible in part by a grant from the City’s facade improvement program, underscoring Antigo’s commitment to supporting public art initiatives.

Key contributors to the project included Schroeder’s Gifts, the Elwyn Remington Foundation,

CoVantage Credit Union, the City of Antigo, and AVA’s Public Art Committee, whose collaboration and financial support were integral to the mural’s success.

Erin Schroeder from Schroeder’s Gifts shared her delight: “We are so happy with how our mural turned out, it’s the perfect addition to our boutique! We hope it brings as much joy & happiness to those driving past as it has us. Huge kudos to: Olivia, Danna, Madison, & all the students & community members who took part in creating this beautiful piece of art!”

Olivia Kraucyk extended her appreciation to the students who dedicated their time and talent to the project, including Brett, Aiden, Allison, Kollin, Max, Matt, Zoe, Julia, Clare, and all community members who contributed to its realization.