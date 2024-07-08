DHS Issues Summer Fair Season Health Reminders

Simple precautions around animals can reduce the spread of illness

WISCONSIN DEPT OF HEALTH SERVICES

The 2024 fair season in Wisconsin begins this week and with it comes an opportunity for Wisconsinites of all ages to visit animals up close. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding Wisconsinites that animals can carry diseases that may make people sick, but simple steps can help ensure a safe and enjoyable time.

“Fairs and petting zoos are very popular and if you’re visiting one this summer, take precautions to protect yourself and your family,” said DHS State Public Health Veterinarian Angie Maxted. “The best tool we have to prevent disease is the simplest: washing your hands after any contact with animals or after being in areas where animals are present. And if any animals appear sick, do not touch them at all.”

If you go to fairs or petting zoos this summer, DHS recommends:

Washing your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer after touching animals or leaving areas with animals.

Staying away from animals – including cattle, pigs, or other domesticated animals – that appear sick, as well as barns or areas where sick animals are.

Preventing the spread of diseases into your home by taking off and washing clothes or shoes that were worn around animals when you get home.

Staying home if you are sick.

“Fair and exhibition season is always an exciting time here in America’s Dairyland,” said Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski. “DATCP and DHS are working together to provide clear and consistent communication to industry about highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) (H5N1), including what is happening in other states and biosecurity measures to reduce risk of infection for humans and animals.”

“Direct or indirect contact with infected animals has been linked to human infections caused by influenza A viruses,” said DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt. “It’s an important reminder to take precautions when touching animals during fair season, at petting zoos, or whenever you’re around animals. Talk to your health care provider if you have any respiratory symptoms or feel sick after coming in to contact with animals.”

This year’s fair season takes place as DHS and DATCP continue to monitor cases of HPAI (H5N1) in dairy herds, wild birds, and domestic poultry flocks. The recent infections in dairy herds have led to three human HPAI (H5N1) cases in dairy workers who were in direct contact with infected animals.

At this time, Wisconsin has no confirmed cases of HPAI (H5N1) in dairy cattle, poultry, or humans. DHS and DATCP continue to support Wisconsin’s agricultural industry in taking action to test animals, protect workers, and keep the public informed.

Find more information about human health related to HPAI (H5N1) on the DHS website. For information related to animal health visit the DATCP website.