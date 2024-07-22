DHS Seeks Input on the IRIS Program for Waiver Renewal

Wisconsinites can share ideas to improve the program for older adults and people with disabilities

DHS

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) wants to hear from state residents about ways to make the Include, Respect, I Self-Direct (IRIS) program the best it can be. Serving roughly 26,000 Wisconsinites, the IRIS program empowers adults with disabilities and older adults with long-term care needs to live independently and make their own choices. Participants and others involved with the program can share their ideas in an online survey from now until August 2 in English, Hmong, and Spanish. They can also participate in two online public comment sessions, on July 30 and 31. DHS will use all input gathered to make proposed changes to the IRIS waiver program.

“We are eager to hear from the community about how we can enhance the IRIS program to better serve the people who need it and improve their quality of life,” said DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson. “The proposals coming from this survey will ensure we can fund services and supports to help IRIS participants stay in their homes and communities.”

A waiver is a request made to the federal government to design flexible, innovative Medicaid programs like IRIS. DHS can offer the IRIS program thanks to the 1915(c) Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) waiver approved by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). To continue providing IRIS waiver program services, the waiver must be renewed and approved every five years by CMS.

DHS must submit the proposed waiver application to CMS by September 2025. If approved by CMS, the changes will take effect January 2026. Feedback from the following groups is essential to ensure proposed changes are equitable and support participant choice, self-determination, and access to high-quality services:

IRIS participants

Families and friends

Caregivers and providers

IRIS contract staff

Advocates

Other partners

Not every aspect of the IRIS program can change with the waiver renewal. Changes DHS can make include which services are covered, what is included with covered services, and qualifications required by providers. DHS cannot make updates that are not allowed by state or federal law.

Find more information about the waiver renewal, the survey, timeline, and public input session registration on the IRIS Waiver Renewal webpage.