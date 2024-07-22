DNR Sets 2024 Deer Season Framework

And Harvest Goals

The approved quotas and season frameworks were formed in partnership with County Deer Advisory Councils and based on public feedback and deer population objectives.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) presented the deer harvest quotas and framework for the 2024 Wisconsin deer hunting season to the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board June 26, 2024.

The statewide antlerless quota for the 2024 season is 272,837 deer, with 245,245 total bonus antlerless harvest authorizations available for purchase across the state. These authorizations are in addition to the free antlerless harvest authorizations issued in farmland zones, which are not reflected in this total.

The approved quotas and season frameworks for each county match the recommendations of its respective County Deer Advisory Council, with three exceptions. In Iowa County, the January archery and crossbow season was extended to match surrounding counties, as recommended by the DNR. Additionally, the Natural Resources Board, via amendment, provided 400 antlerless permits for public land hunters in Bayfield and Oneida counties, respectively.

Antlerless harvest opportunities will vary between deer management units based on local deer population levels and management goals. This approach allows for greater harvest opportunities in zones where deer are abundant and more conservative harvests where deer are fewer in number.

For the 2024 season, bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be available for purchase in all deer management units except Ashland and Iron counties, as recommended by their County Deer Advisory Councils.

Hunters may purchase additional bonus antlerless harvest authorizations online through the Go Wild license portal and at license sales locations starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12. The first three days of bonus sales are management zone-specific, with all remaining permits becoming available on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Hunters can find information regarding deer season structure, quota information and additional hunting resources on the DNR’s White-tailed Deer Hunting webpage.