Hyland Lakes Lions dedicate grill shelter at Jack Lake

The Hyland Lakes Lions Club dedicated a new community grill area at Veterans Memorial Park at Jack Lake. The work completed the club’s legacy project in honor of Lions International’s 100th year and was dedicated in memory of Jack Rusch, who was the club’s charter member in 1964 and first president.

The pavilion, modeled after a similar grilling area at Marshfield’ Wildwood Park, was completed by club members over the past two years in a collaborative project with Jack Lake Park Manager Tom Lazers, who was on hand for the ceremony.

Tim Rusch of the Hyland Lakes Lions Club explained that the legacy project serves a dual purpose, both to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lions International and the 60th anniversary of the local club. Rusch designed the building while Lions member and retired welding instructor Dennis Dettmering fabricated the massive grill. The club completed most of the work themselves, carving out volunteer hours on weeknights and weekends.

Special assistance was offered by Kirk Franske, who provided concrete finishing and masonry skills; Greg Rusch, who supplied his backhoe and the skills to operate it; Lori Leider of Shark & Minnow

Design, who created the signs; Builder’s Service Inc. of Elcho with building material discounts and donations; and Rock Hard Concrete LLC, which loaned concrete tools.

Hyland Lake Lions Club was formed in 1964, when residents from the Deerbrook, Neva, Bryant, Kempster, Summit Lake and Elcho area came together with leaders of the Antigo Lions Club, with Dwight Teske, Carl Schuster and Marlow Strehlow playing key roles as sponsors to form a new club serving areas north of Antigo.

Over the past six decades, the Hyland Lakes Lions have been a visible part of the community through a myriad of activities, including vision screenings at area schools and day cares, snowmobile races on Borth Lake headquartered at the Wagon Wheel, Neva Days, and a longtime food booth at the Langlade County Youth Fair, serving thousands of pounds of broasted potatoes over the years. Current projects include an annual golf outing at Maplewood golf course in Pickerel in May and a fall gun raffle.

Lions International is the largest service organization I the world, with over 14 million members in 200 countries. In addition to addressing the needs in their own communities, Lions focus on five areas of concern: childhood cancer, diabetes, hunger, vision and environment. Wisconsin Lions have their own eye bank, where recovered corneas are transplanted to restore vision. Wisconsin Lions Camp offers a week of fun for children and adults with disabilities at no charge, due to donations made by Lions and others.