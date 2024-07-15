Take simple steps to eliminate tragedies caused by reckless driving

July Law of the Month: Reckless driving prevention

WisDOT

Reckless driving puts everyone on and near the road in danger. Excessive speed, distracted driving, and aggressive driving are just a few of the reckless behaviors that threaten the safety of our roadways.

Reckless driving prevention is the Wisconsin State Patrol’s July Law of the Month to encourage all motorists to take simple steps to eliminate crashes caused by reckless driving.

“We have seen a culture of reckless driving form in Wisconsin,” State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “We need to encourage one another to pay attention on the roads and follow the rules put in place to protect each other. We have to work together to shift the culture of distracted and reckless driving to prevent further lives lost.”

In 2023, there were over 5,500 reckless driving crashes in Wisconsin. 3,081 people were injured and 137 people were killed by a reckless driver.

Wisconsin’s reckless driving laws

Reckless driving is illegal in Wisconsin. A driver faces up to $400 in fines for a first offense. If someone is seriously injured in a reckless driving crash, the driver could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

A reckless driving charge could include negligent behaviors like speeding; improper lane changes; and inattentive, erratic or aggressive driving. Red light running, tailgating, illegal passing and drifting are also reckless driving behaviors.

Reckless driving prevention

Crashes caused by reckless driving can easily be prevented. Follow the simple steps below and encourage other drivers to do the same to eliminate tragedies caused by reckless driving:

Don’t speed. Speed increases the severity of crashes.

Avoid distractions. 1 in 5 crashes involves distracted driving. Turn off your phone or download an app to prevent incoming and outgoing messages, calls and notifications while driving.

Drive courteously. Courteous driving encourages other drivers to be courteous. Aggressive driving influences others to drive aggressively.

Encountering reckless drivers

Reckless driving affects drivers, passengers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Follow the tips below if you encounter a reckless driver:

· If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by.

· Give speeding drivers plenty of space. Speeding drivers may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

· Adjust your driving accordingly. Speeding is tied to aggressive driving. If a speeding driver is tailgating you or trying to engage you in risky driving, use judgment to safely steer your vehicle out of the way.

· Call law enforcement if you believe a driver is following you or harassing you.

Partnerships for prevention

The Wisconsin State Patrol works year-round to stop reckless drivers before they cause harm through daily visibility on highways and special enforcement efforts including:

· Aerial enforcement: These missions allow State Patrol pilots to spot drivers on major traffic routes who are speeding, tailgating or driving recklessly. The pilots work with ground-based officers to initiate a traffic stop.

· Special enforcement campaigns: Troopers and inspectors partner with other local law enforcement agencies for special enforcement campaigns to address issues like reckless driving throughout the year.

· Speed Awareness Day: Wisconsin agencies join law enforcement states across the region for a Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign on July 31, 2024. The goal is to raise awareness and save lives.

· Trooper in a Truck: Through a partnership with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, troopers have a unique opportunity to ride along with semi-truck and bus drivers to enforce traffic laws from an elevated vantage point. This year, the annual enforcement and education initiative took place from July 8 through July 12.