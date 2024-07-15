Application Deadline Is Aug. 1

DNR

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds sturgeon spearers that the deadline to apply for Upriver Lakes spearing tags is Aug. 1, 2024.

Due to a higher success rate on the Upriver Lakes, only 500 license holders will be selected to spear a sturgeon from lakes Poygan, Winneconne or Butte des Morts during the 2025 sturgeon spearing season. These spearing tags will be issued through a drawing where priority is given to applications with the most preference points. Those applying as a group will have their point value based on the individual with the lowest points within the group. Spearers can also choose to purchase a preference point instead of applying for a tag.

Applicants selected to purchase an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing license will be notified by Oct. 1, 2024. Any license holder not selected during this drawing will be awarded a preference point toward future drawings and can purchase a Lake Winnebago spearing license. Spearers can apply for an Upriver Lakes tag or purchase a preference point online through the Go Wild system or at any license sales location.

The 2025 Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season will begin on Feb. 8, 2025, on Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes Poygan, Winneconne and Butte des Morts. The season is authorized for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the annual biologically based harvest caps are reached. Separate harvest caps are set for each system: Lake Winnebago and the Upriver Lakes.