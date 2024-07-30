Wisconsin Potato Industry Board Election Results Announced

Wi DATCP

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2024 Wisconsin Potato Industry Board election results. The following growers began three-year terms on the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board on July 1, 2024.

District 1: Eric Schroeder, Deerbrook

Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, and Washburn counties.

District 2: James Okray, Stevens Point

Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.

District 3: Roderick Gumz, Endeavor

Adams, Buffalo, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Winnebago, and Wood counties.

About the Wisconsin Potato Industry Board

The Wisconsin Potato Industry Board is composed of nine growers in three districts across the state, with one at-large member elected every third year. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $2 million in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin potato growers. This funding is used to support the potato industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown potatoes.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about marketing boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.